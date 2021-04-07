Jupiter's Legacy trailer unveils Netflix's new gritty take on superheroes

Jupiter's Legacy will be the next big superhero TV offering from Netflix when it arrives next month, and a new trailer has revealed more about what the series will entail.

The show's latest teaser landed on Netflix's social media and YouTube channels on April 7, and offered a brief glimpse of what fans can expect from the series in terms of its plot, characters and superpowers.

Check out the trailer, via Netflix's NX Twitter account, below:

No legend lives forever. Jupiter's Legacy premieres May 7 pic.twitter.com/r6w8b18j39April 7, 2021 See more

Based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book series of the same name, Jupiter's Legacy is set 90 years after the world's first superheroes received their abilities. The series will follow Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel), aka the Utopian, who struggles with his own legacy as he begins to contemplate passing the torch on to his children Chloe (Elena Kampouris) and Brandon (Andrew Horton).

Other first-generation superpowered beings also seek to pass on their duties to their offspring but, as the world changes and new threats emerge, the rules that applied to Sheldon and his fellow superheroes seemingly no longer apply.

Jupiter's Legacy is Netflix's first adaptation of Millarworld comics

Jupiter's Legacy is the first superhero series that will bring the Millarworld, Mark Millar's self-contained universe, to Netflix over the next few years. The streaming giant acquired Millar's comic book company in August 2017, and has been hard at work on adapting Millar's various works into films and TV shows for its audiences.

In July 2018, Netflix announced that it would be producing film adaptations of Millarworld comics Empress, Huck, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter. Jupiter's Legacy, as well as American Jesus, were confirmed as TV adaptations at the same time.

The streaming giant also revealed that it would be making an anime series based on Millar's Supercrooks series in March 2019. As part of Netflix's acquisition of Millarworld, it will also exclusively adapt properties with specific comic book tie-ins, starting with Prodigy (h/t IGN), which Millar co-created with Rafael Albuquerque following Netflix's buyout. Prodigy is being adapted as a film, with Kaz and Ryan Firpo penning the script.

Jupiter's Legacy has been created for Netflix by Steven DeKnight, who was the showrunner behind the streamer's critically-acclaimed Daredevil season 1. Alongside Duhamel, Horton, and Kampouris, the series will star the likes of Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, and Matt Lanter.

Jupiter's Legacy will launch exclusively on Netflix on May 7.