JBL’s upgraded waterproof Bluetooth speaker line sport a stylish new look

JBL has announced three new Bluetooth speakers that promise to marry the company’s legendary sound with a vibrant new design.

The JBL Extreme 3, JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 have all been upgraded and come in a range of stylish colors. All three models are now also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and feature Bluetooth 5.1 support and USB-C charging.

“We’re proud to present our latest portable speakers in a brand new, standout logo design,” said Dave Rogers, president of Harman lifestyle division. “It’s the epic JBL sound we all know, now in an even more fabulous package that suits the street style of the JBL fanbase.”

The JBL Xtreme 3. (Image credit: JBL)

The JBL Extreme 3 focuses on delivering immersive stereo sound thanks to its four improved drivers, and two JBL bass radiators.

Designed for parties, the JBL Extreme 3 comes with a handy carrying strap, so you can take your tunes on the move. You won’t have to worry about taking a dance break, either, as the speaker has a battery life of 15 hours and a built-in power bank so you can charge your smartphone if it's running low.

Listen up

The JBL Go 3 is the smallest speaker of the three, but don’t let its diminutive size fool you. JBL promises that the pocket-sized speaker can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and delivers "a rich JBL Pro Sound and punchy bass".

You can wirelessly stream from a smartphone, tablet or any Bluetooth-enabled device and enjoy extra portability thanks to its integrated loop.

Last, but by no means least, is the JBL Clip 4. JBL says the Clip 4 can withstand any weather, from pouring rain to searing sunshine, and it comes in a selection of trendy colors to those who pride themselves on being fashionable.

The JBL Go 3. (Image credit: JBL)

Both the JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 are available in seven color combinations, such as black, blue, blue and pink and green. The JBL Xtreme 3, however, is only available in blue, black, and squad (which is a camouflage-like design).

The JBL Xtreme 3 and JBL Go 3 will be available in October 2020 for £279.99 (about $370 / AU$500) and £34.99 (about $50 / AU$65) respectively, while the JBL Clip 4 arrives in November 2020 for £49.99 (about $70 / AU$90).

IFA 2020 is Europe's biggest tech show (although much smaller this year due to global restrictions), and TechRadar will bring you all the breaking news and first impressions of new TVs, wearables and other devices as they're announced.