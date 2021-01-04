Is the PS5 too big to fit your new TV unit? IKEA will help you find out

If you're on the hunt for a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but aren't sure if it'll fit in the media center you have in mind, Swedish furniture seller IKEA may have you covered.

Photos have surfaced online of cardboard cut-outs of the next-gen gaming machines at the retailer's expansive stores, suggesting shoppers can get an accurate representation of the consoles' dimensions in-store, so they can be sure their gaming hardware will fit in whatever cabinet, shelf, counter, or media center takes their fancy.

What's mostly grabbing people's attention, though, is the tongue-in-cheek description IKEA have opted for, which is found on the side of the PS5 console cut-out.

The side of the PS5 cut-out reads: "Which IKEA media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized gaming console?"

Ikea has cardboard cutouts of and Xbox and PS5 so you can see how they'll fit in media centers. (From Imgur user JFP1) pic.twitter.com/QN1BAibbmWJanuary 4, 2021

Larger than life

It's no secret that the PS5 is the largest home console on the market at 38.8 x 8 x 26cm, dwarfing the blocky Xbox Series X and impossibly small Xbox Series S – and even besting the PS3 by a comfortable margin.

It won't be uncommon for players to open up their PS5 box and find there isn't an easy place near their television to store it; you can place it either vertically or horizontally, but the curved shape and collar-like protrusions can make it harder to slide easily onto a shelf or hide inside a TV cabinet. You also need to attach the PS5's stand, no matter which orientation you choose. (This writer, for one, is waiting for the inevitable PS5 Slim before picking one up.)

It's useful, then, to have physical replicas on hand when shopping, though this obviously only helps those doing so in person – for anyone buying furniture online, we recommend looking carefully at its dimensions and comparing them with your console of choice.

We can't see a similar caption for the Xbox Series X in the photo, though we hold onto hope of something similar emerging – a joke about the smallest fridge you'll find in IKEA, perhaps?