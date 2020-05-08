iPhone SE South African prices announced

The iStore South Africa has released the costs of the new iPhone SE 2020 in the country.

It has listed the phones for pre-order on its website, but not said when it will start shipping.

iPhone SE 64GB, R9,999

iPhone SE 128 GB, R12,999

iPhone SE 256 GB, R14,999

Apple are not known to offer cheap smartphone options. In comparison to the iPhone 11 Pro, however, they are an achievable spend if you really want an iPhone.

They are now available for pre-order in white, red and black options.

The benefit of the Apple SE is it doesn't have to feel like a compromise. While some downgraded versions of flagship phones are clunky and miss what makes the smartphone great, the SE keeps all the good stuff but leaves out the extravagant extras.

The SE is an attempt to bring the best of Apple at a lower cost. It is an iPhone 8 body, running the Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip.

Other specs for the phone are lower than the flagship, including the camera which only has one lens rather than the very popular dual-lens configuration.

The prices released by the iStore are to buy the phone outright, as the SE 2020 is shipped by providers. Contract deals should make it even more accessible for those who can't pay for the hardware outright in one go.