iPhone 6s falls from plane and manages to survive

In an amazing turn of events an iPhone fell and its screen did not shatter.

It gets better, the iPhone 6S, which was first released in 2015, fell from a dizzying height of 610 metres.

The phone belonged to Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto who was flying over a Brazilian beach in a small plane.

Galiotto was documenting the trip with his camera before switching to his phone.

While holding the phone towards the window with one hand, the iPhone slipped out of his hand and dropped to the beach below.

Galiotto, much like all of us would, assumed the phone was a goner but was able to recover the phone by using the Find My iPhone app, which was in fine working order - it only sustained a few minor scratches despite the fact that it was only protected by a screen protector and a silicone case.

The phone also managed to capture its descent on camera, the clip was included in a video Galiotto uploaded to YouTube, which has been viewed nearly half a million times.

The irony of the amazing drop was not lost on viewers, who jokingly said that the clip would make a fantastic advertisement for Apple.