iPhone 13's launch will likely be virtual, but it's bad news for iPhone fans

The iPhone 13 is expected to debut later in 2021, and a new report suggests the company won't be hosting a physical event for the launch because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That may not come as a huge surprise to many, but with the world reopening from lockdowns it was thought that Apple may host a physical event for its next big launch that we're expecting near the start of September.

This new report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. He writes, "If all Apple employees were back in the office as originally planned, and if cases of infections were low, it’d be plausible to think Apple would be gearing up for its first in-person product event since 2019."

Gurman continues, "Instead, expect another promotional video on Apple’s website and YouTube, plus a focus on online sales."

Gurman often has sources with close ties to Apple, but this may just be based on the company's most recent announcements.

Earlier in July, the company said that it won't be requiring employees to return to the office until October at the earliest. When that happens, Apple will expect its employees to work at least three days a week in an office.

The most recent leaks and rumors suggest Apple's iPhone 13 launch will be in early September, and we currently believe September 14 would be the most likely date for the phones to be revealed.

Analysis: What does this mean for iPhone 13?

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max (Image credit: Future)

It's unlikely you'll notice a big difference between the iPhone 12 launch and the iPhone 13 reveal. Apple has already hosted some virtual press launches, so it's likely set to be a similar affair.

If you're excited about tuning in, you can expect it to be a much pacier launch than its physical reveals as the company has been editing together quick videos rather than its more muted on stage launches.

There is a bit of bad news though. The online nature of the launch likely means you'll have to wait a touch longer for the first impressions on the iPhone 13. Without press, like TechRadar, attending these events, it's likely to be a bit of a longer wait to hear the first hands on reviews of upcoming iPhone products.

Apple will get review devices to press at a later date, but when it hosts a physical event it shows off the technology to those in the crowd right away, so you'd be reading about what the device is like soon after the event.

Via 9To5Mac