iPhone 13 rumors: Four-phone 2021 lineup, with 120Hz OLED displays and triple rear cameras

The iPhone 12 hasn't even been officially announced yet, but Apple may have already planned out its iPhone 13 lineup, which will allegedly ship in 2021.

According to DSCC founder and display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 13 lineup will mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max all launching at once in 2021.

If this is true, Apple will once again move right along to a new number branding instead of releasing an iPhone 12S or iPhone 12R model next year.

Young's sources also offer a glimpse at some of the improvements these models could feature, as well as similarities with this year's lineup.

Most important development on the iPhone 13 models from my perspective will be ProMotion with variable refresh rates through LTPO adoption on the Pro models.October 2, 2020

All iPhone 13s will purportedly have integrated touch OLED screens, meaning the touch sensor will be built into the OLED rather than placed on top of it. For the iPhone 12s, rumors suggest that only the Mini and Pro Max have this tech.

Another shared iPhone 13 trait could be 120Hz ProMotion displays. After rumors abound that all of the iPhone 12s would have lightning-fast, variable refresh rates, the latest leak indicates that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have 120Hz. With next year's lineup, the upgrade will be accessible across the board.

The 13 Pros, and maybe the other iPhone 13s as well, may replace their current infrared facial recognition tech with Time-of-Flight (ToF) selfie cameras. This tracks with our previous coverage on Apple patents for a ToF selfie camera that would not only recognize faces, but also gestures for touchless navigation — something the LG G8 first pioneered and the Google Pixel 4 implemented with its Soli sensor system.

The 13 Pros could also have 1.9μm triple rear cams, while the 13 and 13 Mini will adopt the same 1.7μm dual rear cams as the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Only the 13 Pro models reportedly will feature mmWave 5G tech, which allegedly is true of the iPhone 12 Pros as well.

Other iPhone 13 predictions

Young is no stranger to authoritative forecasts, having predicted earlier this week that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 would be pushed to late 2021. But how does his iPhone 13 leak, which he says is backed by other analysts at Mizuho Securities, match up with the other information we've heard?

For one thing, an authoritative Apple leaker claims that a foldable iPhone 13 may be in the works. It would have "two separate display panels on a hinge" and a notch-free design. However, he had no estimated release date, and it could be that Apple will keep a classic design for the 13 lineup and save this redesign for the iPhone 14.

We've also heard an exciting rumor of a portless, wireless-charging iPhone 13, which another analyst separately confirmed. The best wireless chargers today work on modern iPhones but don't charge them particularly quickly, so we'd hope that Apple would develop a pad designed specifically for fast-charging an iPhone 13.

Via Macrumors