iPhone 12 launch, Prime Day and OnePlus 8T: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 34

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, and Sean Riley, Staff Writer at Laptop Mag, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 34: iPhone 12 launch, Google Pixel 5 review and more

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: If you were about to be attacked by a bear, what piece of tech would you like to defend yourself?

Tune in this week to hear a very tired team after perhaps the busiest week in consumer tech of the last few years. We're talking about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the manic week that was Amazon Prime Day, and the introduction of the OnePlus 8T.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... the iPhone 12 shouldn't come with 64GB of storage. You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

