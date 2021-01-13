iPad Pro 2021 may look similar to last year's tablet, apart from one small tweak

There's no denying that Apple's iPads enjoy an unmatched amount of success in the world of tablets, and a new leak suggests the company may be keeping a similar design to 2020's tablet for its upcoming 2021 models.

Though there have been rumors that the new iPad Pro 12.9 may come with an improved magic keyboard, there hasn't been much that has leaked about the iPad Pro itself.

However, thanks to the folks at 91mobiles, we may know what the new iPad Pro may look like. The render, that you can see below, were created based on an anonymous source speaking to the website, and it suggests that the upcoming iPad Pro 12.9 may not look very different from its 2020 sibling.

If this leak is accurate, you may get a similar squarish camera module at the back housing the LED flash, LiDAR sensor and dual-camera setup.

The biggest change compared to the iPad Pro 2020 seems to be a switch to thinner bezels. It also suggests it may come with squared edges and a power button located on the top. It is still unclear if the power button will incorporate a Touch ID fingerprint scanner or not.

The report also hints at the presence of a quad-speaker system and magnetic pins, like its predecessor. The magnetic port to charge the Apple Pencil is expected to remain on the right side of the iPad. The volume rocker is also expected to be housed on the right side as well.

There is no surprise expected for the location of the charging port and the speakers. The renders suggest the presence of a couple of speakers could be located at the bottom of the upcoming iPad Pro with a USB Type-C charging port located in the middle of the bottom edge.

The biggest upgrade that you can expect from this years’ iPad Pro is that it could be the first 5G capable iPad as the latest A14 Bionic chipset is expected to power the slate.

While there is not much information around the launch date of the iPad Pro 2021, however, we're expecting it to launch in early 2021.