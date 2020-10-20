iPad Air pre-orders open in SA: Price and details

Apple's latest iPad Air 4 is available for pre-order in South Africa through the iStore. The devices can be physically purchased in store on Friday, October 23.

The iPad Air 4 was showcased at Apple's September event alongside the entry-level iPad 10.2 (2020), the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE.

This is the fourth generation of Apple's mid-range 'iPad Air' line, and it's a family Apple didn't seem to know what to do with, as the iPad Air 3 was just a bigger version of the entry-level iPad in many ways.

The iPad Air 4 has loads in common with the iPad Pro (2020) models, so it seems Apple has a plan for the Airs.

Specs

The iPad Air 4 is more colourful than past devices. It can be purchased in silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

The iPad features 10.9-inch display, a Touch ID sensor and a powerful A14 Bionic chip, making it the most powerful iPad to date.

The front-facing 7MP camera and 12MP rear-facing camera, which can capture 4K video, give other smart devices a run for their money in terms of their photography capabilities.

The iPad comes in either 64GB or 256GB on-board storage capacity.

Price and availability

The price of the new iPad Air depends on the storage capacity and the connectivity you want.

For the iPad Air Wifi:

64GB: R12,4999

256GB: R15,4999

For the iPad Air Wifi and Cellular:

64GB: R14,999

256GN: R18,199

Visit the iStore website to place your online pre-order or for more information on the device.