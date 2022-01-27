iOS 15.3 release date, news, features and compatible iPhones

iOS 15.3 is here, hot on the heels of iOS 15.2, and unlike that last update there aren't a huge amount of new features here. iOS 15.3 is a much smaller update than its predecessor – one which is limited to bug fixes, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't download it.

We had originally thought that Apple may have been keeping things quiet, but now the official changelog has landed we can confirm there aren't any major new features in this new software.

Bug fixes are the name of the game here, and they're here to fix some pretty hefty bugs. We'll have to wait for either iOS 15.4 or iOS 16 to see big new features for iPhone.

What is it? The latest iOS release

The latest iOS release When is it out? Right now

Right now How much will it cost? It's free

iOS 15.3 began rolling out to iPhones around the world on January 26, 2022. You should now be able to download the software to your smartphone, and you can do that by following our how to upgrade iOS guide.

In terms of compatibility, if your iPhone can run any version of iOS 15 then it will be able to run iOS 15.3.

That means you’ll be able to get it on everything from the iPhone 6S onwards, including the iPhone SE (2020) and the original iPhone SE, as well as the iPod touch (7th gen).

iOS 15.3 features

Below we'll talk you through the tweaks that come with iOS 15.3, but remember these are mostly bug fixes rather than brand new features.

A Safari bug fix

Earlier in January, a major Safari security flaw was publicized. It allowed for browsing data to be leaked if you have Google accounts on Safari, and this new update is being used to fix that issue.

It was said to be an issue with Apple's WebKit and how it used the IndexedDB Javascript API. Essentially this allowed for malicious websites to spy on your browsing history.

If you use Safari or Google Chrome, we'd heavily recommend updating to iOS 15.3 as soon as possible to make sure this is all fixed.

Other bug fixes

There are other bug fixes within iOS 15.3. Perhaps the biggest - aside from the Safari changes - is something called the IOMobileFrameBuffer bug. It allowed malicious apps to execute code with kernel privileges on certain devices.

Some users have reported being impacted by this bug, so we'd recommend updating as soon as possible to avoid this security flaw.

Other fixes include vulnerabilities with features such as iCloud, Crash Reporter and ColorSync. These are all minor bugs as there's no knowledge of them being exploited.

Want to know more? You can dive into Apple's security documentation for iOS 15.3 here.