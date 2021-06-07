iOS 15 release date, features, supported iPhones and everything you need to know

As WWDC 2021 kicks off today (June 7), it began with the official unveiling of iOS 15, Apple's operating system for the iPhone line.

It's worth noting that this isn't when the finished software will arrive on phones though, just when we'll get our first look at the beta version. Expect it to arrive in a finished form alongside the iPhone 13.

While iOS 14 brought widgets and improvements to iMessage and Shortcuts, it isn’t without its issues, despite how much it improved the operating system for both iPhone and iPad.

Several updates have come since, incrementally patching out flaws and debuting new features. In fact, the sizeable iOS 14.6 update is now live, adding a slew of new perks, including a few new podcast features and some other upgrades.

FaceTime improvements

Apple have brought new features to FaceTime in iOS 15, with a focus on being more comfortable and lifelike.

Spatial audio is coming, which means 3D audio gives the impression that your recipients are in the same room as you.

Voice isolation now focuses on your voice only, and blocks out any other ambient noise. There's also Wide Spectrum, which focuses on you and the environment around you.

There's also Grid View, which shows a group call, alongside Portrait Mode coming to the application. The background is now blurred, and focuses on you.

There's also FaceTime links, which can generate a link to help plan a call, similar to how a Google Meet link works.

New versions of iOS typically land in mid-September. Generally they’re accompanied by a new iPhone launch, so we could see iOS 15 land alongside the iPhone 13 in September 2021.

As WWDC has now begun, there's usually a developer beta that is released soon after the keynote finishes, so expect many discoveries across this week that these new version will bring.

A public beta will likely arrive later in the month as before – so if you don’t mind bugs and the occasional crash, you might be able to try iOS 15 for yourself by late June.

Of course, while we’re talking about iOS 15 here, iPadOS 15 will almost certainly follow the same trajectory, which has also been announced at tonight's keynote.

Which iPhones will work on iOS 15?

