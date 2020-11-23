iOS 15 rumor suggests three phones will miss out on the next big upgrade

With iOS updates, Apple often drops a phone generation from its latest upgrade and next year it seems like the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and original iPhone SE will be the devices to miss out.

That's according to a new rumor from The Verifier - a site with a mixed track record on Apple leaks - that suggests the iOS 15 upgrade will be coming next year, and it'll only be available for the iPhone 7 or later.

Originally we expected the iPhone 6S series to miss out on the upgrade to iOS 14, but the company decided to keep it in for an extra year of upgrades so it makes sense the company is dropping it come iOS 15.

We'd expect the iOS 15 update to be announced at WWDC 2021, which is likely to take place in June next year.

We'd then anticipate the software update launching in a developer beta soon after with the company bringing the official software in late 2021. That will likely be alongside the iPhone 13.

This leak doesn't come as a huge surprise as the company often drops a generation of smartphones from its upgrade program each year, and the iPhone 6S series is now more than five years old.

We likely won't know for certain what phones will be compatible until June next year when the company officially unveils the software to the world, but this is our best sign yet of whether you'll want to upgrade your aging device.

Via Apple Track