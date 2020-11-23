Intel’s NUC M15 laptop to launch in 2021

In 2021, Intel will be launching a notebook, called the NUC M15. The device is interesting because the company is not exactly known for producing its own complete hardware to this degree.

The machine is known as a whitebox laptop, which means that smaller companies will be able to brand the device as their own, which will allow them to compete with larger manufacturers.

Specs

The NUC M15 will launch with two options. One of the devices will be equipped with a a Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel’s WiFi 6 AX201 and a single m.2 NVMe SSD slot (for those SSDs that look kinda like a stick of RAM).

The second device will have the exact same Wifi and storage slot but will be equipped with a Core i7- 1165G7 and 16GB of RAM.

This will allow the companies that will purchase these devices to have some variety.

Both devices will boast a 15.6in display and a 73W/hour battery that will allow for 16 hours of video playback. The devices will also be able to accomodate USB-A, Thunderbolt 4 and headphone output.

Price

It is not yet known how much the devices will cost nor is it known if these will come to South Africa. Purchasers of the device will conjure up their own pricing and the modern mortal will probably never know how much they cost off the bat from Intel.