Instagram won't share your TikToks in reels

Reels are Instagram's way of cutting out the middle man and taking on TikTok.

In a bid to stop users from uploading recycled content from TikTok, Instagram is doing its best to suppress watermarked content being uploaded under Reels.

Instagram Reels came about in August 2020 as a 'new' feature for the app's users. Had this been Turnitin, Instagram would have got a 100% plagiarism report for copying TikTok, which has been around since 2016.

Reels are built directly into Instagram stories, allowing users to make short-form videos of whatever they want, with our without filters and audio tracks.

Those on TikTok have shared their content onto Instagram, which has peeved off the image-sharing app.

Instagram said it’s going to change its algorithm to no longer display reels that feature the TikTok watermark, so as to put an end to recycled content.

While this does feel a bit shady because Instagram basically verbatim copied TikTok, at the end of the day the companies are competitors so the Facebook-owned app does have a leg to stand on in limiting this content.

