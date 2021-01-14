Information Regulator looks into whether WhatsApp's update contravenes Privacy Act

South Africa's Information Regulator is looking into whether WhatsApp's revised policy still falls in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

The new WhatsApp policy has caused a stir, with some opting to leave the platform altogether. However, there is a lot of misunderstanding about the new updates to the privacy policy, whether it applies to private accounts, what this means for personal data and whether it is a bigger problem than just sharing data between companies.

As a result, the Regulator reached out to Facebook South Africa to get the new privacy policy and is engaging with the tech company over this matter.

"In terms of the revised policy, it appears that there are different terms of service and privacy policies for users in the European countries and in non-European Countries,' explained the Regulator in a statement.

They are currently analysing whether the terms of service and the privacy policies indeed differ and whether the privacy policy applicable to users outside Europe and whether they are in compliance with the act.

"The Regulator remains committed to ensuring the protection of personal information of South African citizens," it said.