If you're looking for a new camera bag, this Thule one might be it

A camera bag is key if you're wanting to make sure your equipment is safe. Thule has released a new backpack that is trying to combine comfort and practicality for photographers.

The Thule Covert is designed with removable camera pods and origami-inspired divider systems. It has Thule’s SafeZoneTM removable camera pod system with a dual-density padded bottom, origami-inspired divider system that folds around the smallest to largest pieces of gear for a custom fit and protection. It is durable and water-resistant with two-tone Oxford material.

It comes in two sizes, DSLR 32L and 24L which both feature a versatile interior that can be reconfigured depending on what each photographer needs. It can also hold your MacBook or laptop, so you don't have to lug it around in another bag.

Price

Unsurprisingly from Thule, this bag doesn't come cheap.

You can buy the bag on the Thule website for R4,799.