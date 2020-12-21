IBM snaps up Nordcloud in latest hybrid cloud push

IBM has announced that it will acquire the European hybrid cloud firm Nordcloud which specializes in cloud implementation, application transformation and managed services.

The Finland-based company has offices in 10 European countries and its mission to help businesses become stronger, fitter and more agile with cloud. Nordcloud is also one of the few providers that is triple certified in AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

SVP of cloud application innovation and COO of IBM global business services John Granger explained in a press release how the acquisition will help support further adoption of its hybrid cloud platform while also driving the digital transformation efforts of its customers, saying:

"Our clients are increasingly taking a more holistic approach to application modernization that allows them to operate across a traditional IT environment, private cloud and public clouds, IBM's acquisition of Nordcloud adds the kind of deep expertise that will drive our clients' digital transformations as well as support the further adoption of IBM's hybrid cloud platform. Nordcloud's cloud-native tools, methodologies and talent send a strong signal that IBM is committed to deliver our clients' successful journey to cloud."

All in on hybrid cloud

Since taking office in April of this year, IBM's new CEO Arvind Krishna has acquired at least five startups as part of the company's efforts to accelerate its hybrid cloud growth strategy. In fact, Krishna was also the principal architect behind's IBM's $34bn acquisition of Red Hat last year.

IBM believes that hybrid cloud presents a $1tn opportunity which is why it decided to spin off the Managed Infrastructure Services unit of its Global Technology Services division into a new public company called NewCo back in October. This will allow the company to focus on its open hybrid cloud platform while NewCo will become the world's leading managed infrastructure services provider once its spun-off.

Chairman and founder of Nordcloud Fernando Herrera explained that the company will work to help grow the global footprint of IBM's hybrid cloud business once the acquisition is complete, saying:

"IBM's hybrid cloud approach is very complementary with our cloud-native approach to helping clients migrate, manage and modernize in the cloud. As an experienced partner in today's cloud ecosystems, we work with all of the public cloud providers for the good of our clients throughout Europe. I am very excited to embrace IBM's open innovation mindset and help grow its global footprint."

As with its other recent acquisitions, IBM has not disclosed any financial details regarding exactly how much it paid for Nordcloud.

