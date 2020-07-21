IBM and Adobe are making marketing software easier to use

IBM, Adobe and Red Hat have announced a new strategic partnership designed to make marketing software easier to use in regulated industries such as banking and healthcare.

By accelerating digital transformation and strengthening real-time data security, the partnership will enable customers to deliver more personalized experienced across the customer journey which will drive improved engagement, profitability and loyalty.

As organizations undergo their digital transformations and move core workloads to the cloud, c-suite executives are seeing their roles be re-framed in order to meet customer demands. Chief marketing officers and chief digital officers in regulated industries are discovering that the move to data-driven marketing has led them to become stewards of critical enterprise and customer information.

These are the best cloud computing services on the market

We've put together a list of the best email marketing software

Also check out the best cloud management software

Protecting data while delivering meaningful customer experiences has become increasingly important to these executives and IBM, Adobe and Red Hat's strategic partnership aims to help them do just this.

Strategic partnership

IBM, Adobe and Red Hat will work together to enable brands to manage and deliver their content and assets within any hybrid cloud environment whether that be across multiple public clouds or on-premise data centers.

Adobe Experience Manager 6.5, which is part of the Adobe Experience Cloud, will be certified to run on Red Hat OpenShift as part of the partnership. This will allow IBM to offer clients the flexibility to host, access and leverage data in the environment of their choice.

Adobe has also joined IBM's partner ecosystem as a strategic partner providing customer experience (CX) solutions for the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. This will allow IBM to extend Adobe Experience Manager to professionals in regulated industries in order to help them meet their security and regulatory requirements while delivering personalized experiences to their customers.

The business design arm of IBM Services, IBM iX will extend its offerings across all of Adobe's core enterprise applications. There will also be integrated support for clients across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud.

Executive vice president and general manager of Digital Experience at Adobe, Anil Chakravarthy provided further insight on the new partnership in a press release, saying:

"Now more than ever companies are accelerating their efforts to engage customers digitally. We are excited to partner with IBM and Red Hat to enable companies in regulated industries to meet this moment and use real-time customer data to securely deliver experiences across any digital touchpoint, at scale and compliant with regulations."