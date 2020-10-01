Hublot's new limited edition Big Bang e smartwatch has a soccer twist

Back in June, Hublot launched a very classy and very expensive Wear OS smartwatch called the Big Bang e. Now the Swiss company has announced a new limited edition version of the wearable, one that's going to have particular appeal for soccer fans.

The new Big Bang e watch has a UEFA Champions League theme – the competition in which the top European club sides take each other on to be crowned the best on the continent. The current trophy holders are Bayern Munich.

With that Champions League theme in mind, the new watch has special colorings around the casing, as well as some exclusive watch faces. You can also download and install a watch face themed around one of the participating teams.

The launch of the watch has been scheduled to coincide with the draw of the group stage of the Champions League, happening today (October 1). The final is set for May 29 next year, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

It costs how much?

Besides the Champions League stylings applied to the watch, owners will have access to a new Hublot Loves Football UEFA Champions League app – this will send out notifications when games are about to start, as well as updates about games that are in progress.

The referees are getting involved too: Champions League officials are going to be wearing special edition Big Bang e smartwatches that aren't available commercially, made from a composite that's even lighter than the ceramic used for the casing on the standard model.

If you're convinced of the quality of the new timepiece, all that remains is to put your money down for it: the Champions League edition of the Hublot Big Bang e will set you back a cool $7,000 / £6,000. Not all that much... if you're a professional footballer.

"We've worked hard to create these special watches for fans, and we know they will make the UEFA Champions League experience even more memorable," said Ricardo Guadalupe, the CEO of Hublot, in a statement to the press.