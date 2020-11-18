Huawei unveils more Black Friday deals for SA

Huawei is offering a number of Black Friday deals on its smartphones. If you're in the market for a new device, consider these specials.
The deals will be available from November 20 to November 30 and include discounts on:
Huawei Y7p - R3,499, a saving of R400
Huawei Y5 2019 - R1,999, a saving of R300
Huawei Y5 lite - R1,499 a saving of R200
In store and online availability of smartphone deals
- Takealot
- The Foschini Group
- PEP
- Incredible Connection
- Edgars
- Game
- Ackermans
- Truworths
- Makro
- Mr Price
- Dunns
- Woolworths
The Huawei Matepad T8
The Huawei Matepad T8 is also available for R2,499 which works out to be a saving of R500. This special is running until December 31 so there is ample time to scoop it up.
Shoppers can find this deal online and in store with Takealot, Incredible Connection, Woolworths and PEP stores.