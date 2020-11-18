Huawei unveils more Black Friday deals for SA

Huawei is offering a number of Black Friday deals on its smartphones. If you're in the market for a new device, consider these specials.

The deals will be available from November 20 to November 30 and include discounts on:

Huawei Y7p - R3,499, a saving of R400

Huawei Y5 2019 - R1,999, a saving of R300

Huawei Y5 lite - R1,499 a saving of R200



In store and online availability of smartphone deals

Takealot

The Foschini Group

PEP

Incredible Connection

Edgars

Game

Ackermans

Truworths

Makro

Mr Price

Dunns

Woolworths

Visit Huawei's website here for more information

Other Huawei offers to keep an eye on

The Huawei Matepad T8

The Huawei Matepad T8 is also available for R2,499 which works out to be a saving of R500. This special is running until December 31 so there is ample time to scoop it up.

Shoppers can find this deal online and in store with Takealot, Incredible Connection, Woolworths and PEP stores.

Black Friday made easy