Huawei P50 release date teased, and it’s very soon

June 2 might be a very busy day for Huawei, because we were already expecting to see both the Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei MatePad Pro 2 at a launch event on that date, and now it looks like the Huawei P50 range will be landing alongside them.

While this hasn’t been officially confirmed, it has been heavily hinted at in a teaser image shared by @UniverseIce (a reputable leaker) on Twitter.

The image follows the pattern of other teasers we’ve seen for the event, and along with the June 2 date it includes a side view of what looks to be the circular camera bumps that have been rumored for the Huawei P50.

It seems that Huawei P50 is coming soon pic.twitter.com/eALGjElNoSMay 28, 2021 See more

It’s not clear whether this image has been officially shared yet or whether @UniverseIce obtained it some other way, but it looks convincing, and the Huawei P50 is our best guess for what it teases. Plus, the leaker posted alongside the image that “it seems that Huawei P50 is coming soon.”

It’s worth noting however that beyond the date, all of these teasers just say “HarmonyOS” rather than including product names. We’re expecting the phone, tablet and smartwatch to all run Huawei’s HarmonyOS, but it’s possible that the focus will be on the software, with the devices themselves getting fully unveiled at a later date.

Still, at the very least we should get a first look at them on June 2, and hopefully this will be the full announcement, as the Huawei P50 in particular looks like an exciting device. Rumors point to it packing a massive 1-inch camera sensor, and suggest that it will be joined by an even more premium Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus.

TechRadar will cover the June 2 event in full, so whatever ends up being announced you’ll find all the details here.