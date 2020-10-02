Huawei P Smart S launches in SA

Huawei is very much with the times when it comes to catering to the needs of younger consumers.

The launch of their new mid-range smartphone, the Huawei P Smart S brings stylish design and innovation to life, at a reasonable price that appeals to the younger bank account.

The big display is optimal for immersive viewing, the long-lasting battery life and the smart camera all add to the intrigue of this new smartphone.



Design

The Huawei P Smart S has a 6.3" OLED Dewdrop Display, with a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.17%, offering a massive viewing area. The screen creates an incredible viewing experience, showcasing vivid colours and fine details.

The 3D curved edges make the device super comfy in your hand and not sore on the eyes either.

The Huawei P Smart S further elevates its fashion elements by using nature-inspired colour tones in two eye-catching colour variants: Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black.

Battery life

A long-lasting battery life is one of the most important features a smartphone can have. The Huawei P Smart S has a 4,000mAh high-capacity battery for all the users' gaming, browsing, reading, music or series and movie needs.

Photogrpahy

This smartphone's rear camera is capable of producing high-definition images, thanks to its 48MP Main Camera. Even zoomed in, the details are crisp and sharp.

Gone are the days of grainy nighttime photos.The Huawei P Smart S takes epic nighttime pictures due to its high sensitivity performance and AI capability.

The device sports a 120° 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and 2MP Macro Camera, allowing users to capture from a more creative perspective, from distant landscapes to intricate details just 4cm from the lens.

The 2MP Depth Camera helps subtly accentuate the subject with realistic and immersive effects.

You can't have a smartphone that appeals to the youth without an epic selfie feature. The 16MP selfie camera and its AI beautification and Circular Flash provides soft lighting for selfies when shooting in low-light conditions.

Price

The Huawei P Smart S is available now for R5,999.00 from MTN and Telkom mobile operators, Huawei stores and Huawei online. Plus those buying will get 15 GB free cloud storage for 12 months.