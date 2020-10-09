Huawei P Smart 2021 launched with a big battery, lots of lenses and a low price

Huawei might be having a hard time but it’s not slowing down when it comes to new handsets, as the company has just announced the Huawei P Smart 2021 – an affordable smartphone with quite a few notable features.

The P Smart 2021 comes in at just £199.99 (roughly $260 / AU$360) yet it has an enormous 5,000mAh battery, putting it in line with the likes of the Moto G8 Power Lite, except with much faster 22.5W charging.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 also has a quad-lens camera with a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide one, a 2MP macro one, and a 2MP depth one. Those last two lenses aren’t particularly high spec then, but getting four at all on such a cheap phone isn’t the norm.

A big screen but limited software

The screen is a 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 one, which again for the money is a fairly decent spec. There’s also 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera.

The phone’s Kirin 710A chipset won’t deliver enormous amounts of power but it’s paired with 4GB of RAM, which isn’t too bad for the money.

Where the Huawei P Smart 2021 will struggle is on the software front, as while it runs Android it does so without Google Mobile Services, like the majority of recent Huawei phones. That means no access to the Google Play app store (though Huawei has its own alternative), and no access to Google apps.

If you like the sound of the P Smart 2021 you’ll be able to pick it up from October 22 in a choice of Crush Green, Blush Gold or Midnight Black.