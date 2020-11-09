Huawei P Smart 2021 lands in South Africa

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is available in South Africa and is a top of the range, entry-level smartphone. Offered in three colours, the phone is equally elegant and functional.

For those not wanting to break the bank but are looking to keep up to date with modern smartphone technology, this device offers the best of both worlds.

The large 5000 mAh battery keeps those on the move going for longer. A quick 10 minutes will keep you going for around 2 hours, so that you don't have to keep recharging your device which can be damaging.

The battery, according to Huawei, lasts for up to 38.2 hours of 4G calling, 16.6 hours of online video playback and 12 hours of 4G internet browsing.

The device is equipped with a 48 MP high-res camera, allowing you to document your life with the utmost clarity. The camera is also set up with a super night mode that uses AI algorithms to ensure your photo isn't grainy and difficult to make out. Rather it allows you to get the perfect picture, regardless of the lack of light. There is also a 120° ultra-wide angle lens for those particularly lengthy captures.

The generous screen size of 6.67" FHD+ display and a remarkable 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, HUAWEI P smart 2021 allows for a giant view in picturesque details. The front camera, situated in the middle, hardly disrupts the user experience.

With 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, those needing more out of the phone can insert a memory card.

Specs

An ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera (48MP Quad AI Camera)

5,000 mAh large battery

128GB storage, 4GB RAM

6.67" FHD+ display

38.2 hours of 4G calling,

16.6 hours of online video playback and

12 hours of 4G internet browsing

Pricing and availability

Currently the HUAWEI P smart 2021 4GB+128G is available in Blush Gold and Midnight Black from the Huawei online store.

For R5,999 you can purchase the device through the company directly. Included in the purchase is a free HUAWEI Power Bank 10k mAh (Max 18W) in white.