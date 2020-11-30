Huawei outwits Google and Apple in South Africa once again

Huawei is ahead of the curve once again in South Africa. The tech giant has announced that its contactless payment service will launch in the country on December 3, 2020.

The service will providing secure, convenient mobile payment services for Huawei/Honor device users.

Serving another blow to the plastic cards of yesteryear, Huawei Pay will allow device holders to pay with their phones. These devices need to be equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) meaning that much older devices may not be able provide this function.

The system works by simply tapping your NFC-capable phone against a contactless payment terminal or card reader. In certain countries and regions, Huawei Pay also allows for payments through a barcode or QR code.

Like Google and Apple Pay, Huawei Pay uses a linked bank card to allow device holders to make use of the service.

How it works

To use Huawei Pay, download Wallet from AppGallery and install it, then add one or more bank cards. Huawei Pay in South Africa will be launched in partnership with Zapper.

Safety and security

While you do need to load your bank card to make use of Huawei Pay, the service doesn't store your information on your device or on Huawei Pay's servers. Your information is not shared with merchants and transaction details are not stored either.

Huawei Pay can be used for: