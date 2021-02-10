Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G looks likely soon, and it may have 40W charging

Huawei is gearing up to launch its next flagship tablet in China following 3C certification, China’s mandatory certification process. While no official name has been revealed, the tablet is currently being referred to as the MatePad Pro 2, and could well be the successor to the company’s previous version.

Spotted by mysmartprice, the listing on the Chinese 3C certification website shows the tablet registered under model number WGR-AN19. According to the listing, the MatePad Pro 2 will support 5G connectivity and 40W fast charging.

Besides these key features, the 3C certification did not reveal any concrete specifications about the MatePad Pro 2. However, tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo - a Chinese social media website - that the new tablet will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 9000 chipset.

Best Huawei phones: find a Huawei phone that's perfect for you

The best Android tablets money can buy

What we know so far about the Huawei P50

When will we see it?

Digital Chat Station also mentioned that the MatePad Pro 2 will launch with two display options. One of these is rumored to be a 12.2-inch OLED display, with the other featuring a 12.6-inch display with a high 120Hz refresh rate. This is as of yet unconfirmed, so do exercise caution when reading into these leaks.

The first iteration of the Huawei MatePad Pro was a solid tablet for its price. It was a powerful piece of tech, and we loved its lightweight design and superbly fast processing power.

It was, however, slightly let down by limited software functionality and a frustrating lack of a headphone jack, both of which hampered the end user experience. We’re hoping the MatePad Pro 2 can address these issues.

Unfortunately, Huawei remains on the US’s non-entity list. This means that the manufacturer could still be hampered in its limited access to Google Mobile Services and software from other western developers.

There’s no guarantee the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will land outside of China, but the company did bring its last tablet to markets such as the UK so we may well see it arrive in other markets in the future.