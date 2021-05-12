The Huawei MateBook laptop family is now sleeker than ever

Huawei has now launched improvements to its laptop range. The essence of Huawei’s vision of bringing you smarter, easier-to-use devices that add value to your everyday life still stands. Whether you use your laptop for your job, entertainment, or running your content creation side gig from home, you will be impressed by these new additions to the HUAWEI MateBook Family series.

Improvements include the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, the HUAWEI MateBook D14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D15.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021: The sleekest laptop of 2021

Huawei MateBook X Pro (Image credit: Huawei)

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, which comes in Emerald Green or Grey, has been elevated from its predecessor on aesthetics and performance, with a sleeker design, latest gen processor, long-lasting battery life, brand new touch pad, 3k touch-screen display, fast network connection and multi-screen collaboration.

Super performance

This ultra slim metallic laptop has upped its power to the 11th Gen Intel Quad Core processor, which is 22% faster than the 10th generation of its previous processor. It also comes with HUAWEI dual shark fin fans design for better performance.

3K Spectacular Touch-screen Display

The Ultra FullView Display delivers all content in spectacular 3K definition. That means that every series or movie you watch will be crystal clear and vibrant thanks to the 3000x2000 resolution display Multi-touch screen.

When you have a long day’s work ahead, there’s no need to worry about straining your eyes because the Eye Comfort Mode–TÜV Rheinland certified Low Blue Light will make it that much more pleasant for you to work throughout the day. And, the brand-new TouchPad will give you a more stable experience.

Huawei MateBook X Pro (Image credit: Huawei)

What’s more, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021’s data transfer abilities, fast network connection Wi-Fi 6 with up to 2400Mbps and 160MHz, and Bluetooth transmission speeds are top of the range. And it comes with a 56Wh battery, which is doubly impressive given its compact design. Together with HUAWEI AX3 router, it can support a frequency bandwidth of up to 160MHz, which is nearly three-times faster than Wi-Fi 5. With a super battery charge, you can browse the internet for up to 10 hours, watch videos for up to 10 hours or work for up to 11 hours.

Multi-screen collaboration update

The latest-generation Multi-screen Collaboration displays multiple phone apps at a time on your PC, taking multi-tasking to a whole new level. Whether it's comparison shopping on different e-commerce platforms or watching a video while commenting in a chat group, you can now fit your busy life onto a single screen.

HUAWEI MateBook D14 and D15

Huawei MateBook D14 (Image credit: Huawei)

The HUAWEI MateBook D14 and D15 are also powerful machines, with a sleek form, impressive battery life, immersive display and affordable price.

All-day-long battery with fast charging

The 14-inch HUAWEI MateBook D14 features a 56Wh (rated value) battery, which allows you to 13 hours of video time, 15 hours of uninterrupted work time or 11 hours of internet browsing time. The HUAWEI MateBook D15, on the other hand, has a slightly larger 15.6-inch screen and a 42Wh battery, which gives you to watch videos for up to 10 hours.

Ultra FullView Display

Thanks to Huawei’s expertise in system integration, the laptop delivers a borderless viewing experience with only a 16.9mm-thick chassis, making both laptops two of the thinnest and lightest PCs in their class.

Huawei Share

Both HUAWEI MateBook series laptops come with Huawei Share, which allows you to project your smartphone display to a PC and control both devices simultaneously. Once the connection is established, you can drag and drop files across the systems to seamlessly transfer files and operate mobile apps directly on the PC, including editing documents.

16GB + 512GB SSD storage

Equipped with 16GB of Dual-channel DDR4 memory, the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 has enough memory to handle most high load apps on the market. Compared to single-channel memory, Dual-channel memory supports up to 50 per cent higher data transfer speeds.

Huawei MateBook D14 (Image credit: Huawei)

Great value for money

All three laptops come with a VIP Service offering, which includes 2 or 3 years of full warranty, 24/7 online technical support, a VIP Cleaning and Maintenance Service, and a Free home pick-up and delivery service.

The most affordable of the bunch, the HUAWEI MateBook D15 will cost you R16,499, while the HUAWEI MateBook D14 is priced at R16,999. The range-topping HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 costs R34,999.

All the laptops in the HUAWEI MateBook series can be purchased from the Huawei Store (online). Select models are available from Incredible Connection, Takealot and Vodacom.