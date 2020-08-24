Huawei brings out R2,000 smartphone

Popular smartphones like the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or even Huawei P40 range are not cheap and well above most people's price range.

Huawei have released their cheaper option for those who can't fork out tens of thousands of Rands on a phone but still want similar functionality.

The Huawei Y5p looks as sleek as its sister products, if not slightly smaller. The big screen and fun colour options means although you're paying less it isn't recognisably "cheaper" looking.

Specs



The perfect single-hand phone doesn't compromise on screen space with a 5.45 inch LCD screen. It runs on a 3020 mAh battery which is pretty standard and should last you a full day without heavy use.

It has a 8MP rear camera and 5MP front, with isn't the greatest by any standard but really decent for the phones price.

It runs Android 10, although without the Google Play Store access. It incorporates face unlock like its higher-range counterparts and has 2MB internal storage with space to add two microSD cards for more storage space.

Price

The phone costs R1,899 bringing it under the R2000 mark making it a very affordable smartphone.