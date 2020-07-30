Huawei announces new arrivals in SA

Huawei are having a good run, having just found out they are outstripping Samsung when it comes to smartphone shipments.

South Africans will be getting more from the Chinese manufacturer as it launches two new smartphone options and two new laptops in the country in August.

Huawei announced they will be bringing the Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G and P40 Lite 5G, Matebook D14 and D15 to our shores. This will expand both the markets for 5G phones and mid-range laptops for consumers.

Huawei Matebook D14 and D15

Arriving on August 7, these two Matebooks D's are incredibly similar except in size, battery and storage.

Matebook D14

The 1920 X 1080 IPS screen means the 14-inch full-view display encompasses most of the screen for an impressive viewing experience. It's super light at 1.38kg and can hinge a full 180 degrees.

It's powered by a AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU processors and up to 16BG DDR4 RAM. The impressive 42Wh battery lets you watch high-quality content without breaking a sweat for up to 9.5 hours.

Matebook D15

Similar to the D14 but slightly bigger, the 15-inch screen has the same narrow bezels of it's smaller counter-part meaning an extremely wide viewing experience. The bigger computer also comes with a bigger 56 Wh battery.

An impressive addition to the Matebook D15 is the multiple plug-in options including, USB2, USB 3, USB-, HDMI and Audio Jack so you never need a converter again.

The one press, finger scanner is also a nice touch.



P40 Pro+ 5G and P40 Lite 5G

To add to the slowly growing compliment of 5G phones, Huawei are offering up their best and then the mid-tier option to make this new technology more accessible.

Huawei believe that the more people have phones that can manage this new technology, the more available it will become.

As a result ,their P40 Lite 5G is aimed at helping get 5G into more hands.

Price and pre-order

Both computers are priced the same at R13,999. Pre-order is already available for the first shipping date, August 7.

The phones are already available to buy, and priced according to their tiers. The P40 Pro+ 5G is R28,999 while the P40Lite 5G is more affordable at R9,499.

