HTC Wildfire E lite available in South Africa: Price, availability

South Africans may remember HTC from a bit of a heyday back in the early 2010s. While never as popular as Huawei, it's had its moments and is a reliable budget smartphone option.

This latest offering from HTC falls in line with the most basic functions of smartphones, even running Android's simplified Android Go operating system. This makes it perfect for someone wanting a functional phone without all the bells and whistles.

The HTC Wildfire E Lite falls under the R2,000 mark and is especially light and compact.

Specs

Despite its smalls size it has a decent HD+ resolution screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

It's powered by the lower-end 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio A20 and features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The storage may be small but it's expandable with a microSD. The 8MP camera and 5MP front camera are well below the brilliance of feature smartphones but it is unlikely your goal is to be a professional photographer with this phone.

The 3,000 mAH battery will keep you going throughout the day without heavy usage and it charges with a micro-USB port.

Price and availability

The smartphone is available on contract with Vodacom and Cell C but if you're wanting to buy it outright it will cost you R1,549.

The phone is exclusively available to order on CaCell.