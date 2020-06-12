HPE makes intelligent storage even smarter with AI boost

Alongside updates to its HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage products, HPE has also introduced a new AI-driven, self-healing and self-optimized system capable of delivering real-time autonomous operations.

These announcements were all part of a comprehensive update to the company's Intelligent Data Platform which provides customers with an AI-driven, built for cloud as a service offering.

HPE Primera is built with an embedded AI engine that processes globally trained machine learning models to deliver real-time predictions into application behavior and performance patterns. Now though, it will take action on these predictions to self-optimize system operations in real-time by dynamically optimizing resource utilization to ensure fast and predictable performance.

Two machine learning models run inside HPE Primera with one being a machine learning neural network trained from data collected across its install base and the other being along short-term memory model based on the local environment. These two models work together to predict app performance and resource needs while also acting to optimize resource utilization.

Near-instant data recovery

In order to ensure that applications are protected requires data to be located in multiple place with flexible options across sites.

HPE Primera already had a 100 percent data availability guarantee but now it also includes enhanced HPE Peer Persistence. This delivers transparent business continuity along with flexibility to replicate to a third site to recover from major disasters and near-instant asynchronous replication over extended distances with a one minute recover point objective.

HPE Nimble Storage provides enterprises with a highly available platform with six-nines of measured availability, HPE Peer Persistence with automatic failover across 2-sites and asynchronous replication on-premises or to the cloud for extended distances. Now though, multi-site replication enables 3-site replication.

VP and GM of HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage, Omer Asad explained how HPE can help businesses better protect their data in a press release, saying:

“Now more than ever, to maintain business continuity, organizations must protect their data in order to operate efficiently and without disruption. HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage customers are able to accelerate innovation and adapt to the changing circumstances of their businesses, while also preserving cash flow via HPE GreenLake, without compromise to applications. HPE reduces risk, eliminates complexity and lowers costs associated with data protection, and has the world’s smartest storage that utilizes AI to self-optimize in real-time, giving customers the power to run their infrastructure with agility and reliability.”