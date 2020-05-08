HPE embraces AMD EPYC in VDI tectonic shift

In an effort to help businesses working remotely, HPE has boosted the performance of its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) offerings while also improving the price-performance of its virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments.

The company has launched its HPE SimpliVity 325 Gen 10 HCI solution with the new 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor. This doubles the number of virtual desktops supported per server from 300 to 600 which provides organizations with a 50 percent lower cost per remote worker.

HPE SimpliVity aims to provide businesses with an intelligent and software-defined HCI solution that makes it easier to deploy, manage and scale VDI. The new hyperconverged server is now available to order directly from the company and through its channel partners with devices expected to ship at the end of this month.

In a press release, VP and general manager of HPE SimpliVity, Patrick Osborne provided further insight on the company's new offerings, saying:

“The COVID-19 global pandemic is an unprecedented situation that is affecting all businesses, our communities, and our way of life. As an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company, HPE is here to help our clients bring together the right expertise and technology solutions to meet their most immediate challenges and unexpected demands. With these challenges, customers are looking to rapidly unleash mobile productivity and desktop virtualization, and HPE SimpliVity and Nimble Storage dHCI solutions provide performance and flexible payment options for our customers.”

HPE Nimble Storage dHCI

HPE also announced that its disaggregated HCI platform released earlier this year, HPE Nimble Storage dHCI is now available through HPE GreenLake. This means that businesses can now deploy VDI and virtual machines as-a-service using a pay as you go model.

HPE Nimble Storage dHCI now includes increased scale and support for the company's expanded HPE ProLiant server models that also include AMD's 2nd Gen Epyc processor. HPE ProLiant customers can even use HPE Nimble Sotrage DHCI to convert their existing servers into a disaggregated HCI.

Lifecycle management has also been simplified with one-click, unified software upgrades for server software as well as for hypervisor and storage software.

HPE's expanded server support, scale and one-click software upgrade enhancements will be available globally directly through the company and through its channel partners during the second half of 2020.

Via CRN