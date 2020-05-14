HP to launch redesigned Pavilion 24 AiO in SA

The HP Pavilion 24” and 27” all-in-one (AiO) computer will be arriving in South Africa in July.

Billed as being designed to enjoy movie marathons and tackle projects and schoolwork, these PCs were made especially for the home. HP design boasts crisp lines and subtle patterning to fit seamlessly and elegantly into a home office or lounge space.

While packed with all the necessary specs to live up to being a home entertainment and work system, the newest and most interesting feature has to be the Wireless Qi charging pads built into the stand. Now you can charge your phone while watching a movie without the fuss of having to plug it in.

Each size feature up to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD® Ryzen7™ processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX™ 1650 graphics, 3-sided micro-edge design and optional 4k display with HDR 400, available in 27” mode, and dual speakers custom-tuned by the experts at B&O.

Work and school calls are made possible with a 5 MP high quality camera. You can plug in all essentials with a USB 3.1 on the side and USB 3.1 Gen1 Type C and HDMI-at the back.

Prices for this reimagined "home computer" are not too bad either, with the 24" AiO available from R24,999 and the 27" AiO starting at R29,999.