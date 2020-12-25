How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online: stream WW84 from anywhere today

It's been a frustrating year for film fans, to say the least. Fortunately, a number of VOD platforms have stepped up in 2020 to fill the void left by physical cinematic releases - in many countries, still deemed unsuitable by their governments for the public to attend. The latest example? That would be DC Comics' Christmas Day premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. Read on we explain how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online and stream the full WW84 movie wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online Release date: December 25, 2020 Director: Patty Jenkins Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen Run time: 151 minutes Rating: PG-13 (US) / 12A (UK) Stream now: HBO Max (US-only) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The sequel to 2017's first DC Wonder Woman movie is again directed by Patty Jenkins. And of course, WW84 sees Gal Gadot reprise her fantastic performance as Diana Price, aka Wonder Woman. A stellar supporting cast features Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen - many of them also returnees from the original.

We don't want to spoil Wonder Woman 1984 for you, so all we'll say is that the new movie sees Diana taking on two all-new foes in Max Lord and The Cheetah - and that the production values are every bit as fantastic as you'd expect from a DC effort.

Filming locations, you ask? Global capitals Washington D.C. and London, England are two of the main spots, with Spain's Andalusia and Canary Islands regions adding to the movie's stunning backdrops. In other words, breathtaking.

So if you find yourself outside a country currently allowing you to go to the movies or would simply rather stay home in your PJs as it's Christmas, read on as we explain how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online with HBO Max - and stream WW84 wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online in the US

You’ll need to subscribe to streaming service HBO Max to watch Wonder Woman online, as it’s one of its exclusive feature films. It has a monthly price tag of $14.99, which isn't as cheap as some, but then there's no accounting for the sheer amount of quality content on offer here – around 10,000 hours at launch. And new customers can enjoy a FREE 7-day trial before paying a thing. Wondering how can you watch HBO Max? Compatible devices include compatible iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. Be aware, however, that it doesn’t work with Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick as of yet. Also, remember that you'll need a valid US-based credit card if you want to take out an HBO Max subscription for the first time - so have yours handy to help streamline the whole sign-up process. Lastly, you might already be eligible for HBO Max and not know it – say, if you’re a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable subscriber. If so, check here to find out if you can receive HBO Max free of charge.

How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 from outside your country

If you're away from home right now, you can still watch Wonder Woman 1984 no matter where you’ve ended up.

In some places, cinematic releases are still going ahead. In others, it's available through local streaming services like HBO Max in the US - or to buy on VOD platforms.

If you're traveling from the US, you'll want to be able to access the same streaming service you would at home. And as HBO Max is only available within the United States, you’ll need to download a VPN to do so.

Use a VPN to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the best. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support - particularly handy when streaming that HBO Max stream, as you may struggle to get it working on certain servers. Jump on the live chat and a human advisor (not some bot) should help you sort your issue in no time. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in Canada

Canadians don't have access to HBO Max - but they are still getting WW84 as a VOD release on December 25. The exact platforms that will offer the film haven't been confirmed by Warner Bros Canada - but we'd be amazed if Amazon Prime wasn't one of them - at an extra cost, rather than as part of its subscription. Expect it to cost something like CAD$29.99 for to stream - and other obvious VOD platforms to check out in Prime Video isn't delivering the woods are iTunes and Google Play. Americans in Canada have another option, though, as they can simply download a quality VPN and connect to whatever service back home offers the movie.

Warner Bros has apparently confirmed that the UK will get a Wonder Woman VOD release date of January 13, 2021. They have mentioned who'll be offering, beyond saying they'll partner with "premium video on-demand outlets". In some parts of the country, you can actually go see it at the cinema. We couldn't tell you where, precisely, but such do still apparently exist. As above, folks currently in the UK from other countries where Wonder Woman 84 is offered by their streaming service can consider using a VPN to access it from abroad.

Good news and bad news, Aussie film fans. The good news is you're apparently Covid-free enough that Warner Bros is happy to just let Wonder Woman 1984 hit Australian cinemas from December 26 - though a few select screenings will go ahead on Christmas Day. The bad news is your adherence to basic hygiene principles means you won't be getting a Wonder Woman 1984 VOD release like some other countries. It'll come in time, of course - HBO Max and Aussie streaming service Binge have a good relationship - but right now you'll have to enjoy your freedom or miss out on the latest DC superhero epic. Anyone currently in Australia from countries where WW84 is available for VOD streaming can try accessing their home service using the VPN method we describe above.

What is HBO Max?

Available since May, HBO Max is a worthy competitor to Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. It’s at an immediate advantage, having a coveted library of acclaimed HBO TV shows and films at its disposal: The Sopranos, Westworld, The Wire, Succession, and Game of Thrones to name only a few.

Having access to WarnerMedia’s far-reaching library of content, as well as that of third-party providers, makes it even more enticing. It means not just 100 years’ worth of Warner Brothers movies and TV shows, but content from New Line Cinema, DC Entertainment, Turner Classic Movies, Bad Robot Productions, Crunchyroll, and many others. That line-up embraces old Hollywood films, anime and manga, contemporary blockbusters, TV series, and everything in between. It’s a hugely diverse selection.

HBO Max also provides exclusive access to all seasons of Friends (it’ll produce the much-anticipated reunion special, too), The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, as well as being the only US service that allows you to watch Studio Ghibli movies – 21 out of 22 of their animated films, including the Oscar-winning Spirited Away.

Not only do it have access to a stunning archive of content, but HBO Max intends to create a bounty of exciting new programming for the platform too. Among the roster of current Max Originals is DC’s Doom Patrol, vogueing reality show Legendary, scripted comedy Love Life, and The Not Too Late Show with Elmo. There will be huge growth in this area too, as Warner Bros intends to produce 8-10 mid-budget films annually, as well as creating 31 original series for HBO Max in its first year.