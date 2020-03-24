How to watch The Invisible Man: stream the movie online anywhere

The Invisible Man is one of the first Hollywood movies to start streaming early, as the industry looks to make up for lost profits due to the coronavirus and keep many of us entertained as we self-isolate. First released in cinemas on February 28, it's now available to buy on-demand in many countries - so here's how to watch The Invisible Man online wherever you are.

The Invisible Man cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Leigh Whannell Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen Run time: 124 minutes Rating: R / 15

Very loosely based on the 1987 H.G. Wells novel of the same name, The Invisible Man builds on the legend of the titular character and brings it forward to the 21st century. In this re-imagining, Cecilia - played by Elisabeth Moss of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale - leaves a violent relationship in the dead of night and goes into hiding.

Unfortunately, her abusive ex is an unhinged but brilliant (and wealthy) scientist, as played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen from Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House. He uses his abilities to stage his own suicide, and continue to terrorize her unseen. No one believes her version of events, so she decides to fight back and - we won't say anymore, because we wouldn't want ruin this fantastic film for you.

The movie fared very well at the box office after its release back in February and was equally well received by critics. So as one of the first blockbusters to come to VOD early, we reckon it's worth coughing up the price of a cinema to beam it to your own home. With that in mind, here's how to watch The Invisible Man online - streaming from nearly anywhere in the world is easy with the help of our guide.

How to watch The Invisible Man from outside your country

In an ideal world, all of us would be at home and following our government guidelines on self-isolation during these difficult times. However, the fact is that some people will still find themselves away from home for various reasons, and if that's the case you could be forgiven for wanting even a smidgen of home comforts by way of access to the streaming services and content you normally access. Unfortunately, this isn't always possible due to geo-blocking.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch movies like The Invisible Man and much more no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows from all over the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You'll then be able to easily watch Contagion from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Invisible Man online in the US

Streaming The Invisible Man in the US is easy and it's available to watch on a large number of services. The one that will be most familiar to most people is Amazon Prime Video. No, it's not free like so much content is for Prime subscribers - get a FREE 30-day trial to see what's on offer - but it's still fairly priced. Prime Video lets you rent The Invisible Man in HD for $19.99. This gives you 30 days to start watching the movie and 48 hours access thereafter. If that sounds like a lot, just consider how much a cinema ticket typical costs and that is practically the same thing - and you won't have to pony up a small fortune for the popcorn. Another decent option is Fadango Now, where you'll also find The Invisible Man priced at $19.99 in both HD and SD. But it may not be as convenient, as we expect while most people have an Amazon account, some people may be less familiar with Fadango Now. If neither of those are suitable for your needs, The Invisible Man has a dedicated website outlining all of the ways you can stream it and watch it online. And remember that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The Invisible Man on US-only services like Fadango Now just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Invisible Man online: UK streaming options

Those in the UK currently wanting to watch The Invisible Man will find that their options are very similar to the US. This means that the film can be easily rented through Amazon Prime Video, where it's priced at £15.99 - which again, gets you a 30-day window to watch the film within 48 hours. And likewise, while the film doesn't come as part of the free Prime Video catalogue, there's plenty of great stuff that does - everything from Mr. Robot, Star Trek: Picard, and Justice League to Paddington 2 - so grab a FREE 1-month Prime trial and check it out. Sky subscribers will find that they can also buy and watch The Invisible Man through the Sky Store, which may prove more convenient - pricing is again universal at £15.99. And if you're currently stuck in or out of the UK, remember you can access all the normal services you would at home by using a VPN.

How to watch The Invisible Man in Australia

It isn't completely clear if The Invisible Man is available on-demand in Australia yet, as it's actually still being shown in cinemas - a full lockdown hasn't been imposed Down Under, as in places like the UK and many US states. However, those wanting to try their luck can head to The Invisible Man website and see what global streaming services like iTunes are offering. However, anyone stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch The Invisible Man online like they would in the US or UK can just use a VPN to point themselves back home stream the movie via Prime Video or whatever service they choose.

How to watch The Invisible Man in Canada

It's also less than clear what ways to watch The Invisible Man there are in Canada right now. We've done a fair bit of digging, and while it's worth trying Amazon Prime Video to see if you get any jow, the only place we can confirm seeing a Canadian price to rent The Invisible Man for online streaming is on YouTube, where it's pegged at CA$19.99 (+ tax). If you find yourself in Canada and want to stream The Invisible Man online as you would at home, you can do so by using a VPN.