How to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It online - stream The Conjuring 3 where you are

The third creepy instalment telling the tale of the real-life paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It follows a murder and its ties to demonic possession. Get your next horror fix as The Conjuring 3 is released around the world with an exclusive drop on HBO Max in the US. Find out how to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It online where you are around the world.

How to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It online Release date: June 4, 2021 Director: Michael Chaves Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sterling Jerins, Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O'Connor, Bonnie Aarons Run time: 1 hour, 52 minutes Rating: R Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

The first instance in which demonic possession was used as a legal defence in a US murder trial, Ed and Lorraine Warren are plunged into one of the most sensational investigations of their career when a boy is found wandering and covered in blood.

The Warrens delve into the mystery to unravel what happened and prove the suspect's innocence.

Another thrilling instalment of the demonic horror, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It finds itself along the first movie, The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Case (2016), all of which are based and feature portrayals of the famous paranormal investigators.

Another of Warner Brother's 2021 releases, The Conjuring 3 is simultaneously heading to streaming service, HBO Max, as well as enjoying a stint in the movie theaters now restrictions are easing across the globe. Find out how to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It online where you are and stream The Conjuring 3 now.

How to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It online in the US

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It lands on HBO Max on June 4, streaming for 31 days as a part of WarnerBros ongoing 2021 movie release strategy. Alongside The Conjuring 3, you'll be able to The Suicide Squad, Dune, and the Matrix through the service. While HBO Max does have a new $9.99 plan, those who want to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It online on HBO Max will need the regular $14.99 a month subscription to benefit from WarnerBros 2021 movies. Available to watch on a number of devices including media streamers like Roku, Fire Stick, and Chromecast, also access HBO Max on iOS and Android devices, gaming consoles like PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series S and X. Also watch on most Smart TVs and on Mac and Windows desktops. For those eager to get back to normalcy, many will be able to pop to their local movie theater to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Check out your local showtimes for more information.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

How to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It across the rest of the world

As the world opens back up, across the rest of the globe you can watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It the old fashioned way (or the pre-pandemic way, anyway). Yes, that's right, you'll be able to go to a showing at your local cinema and scream along with everyone else through all the inevitable jump-scares.

In the UK, The Conjuring 3 was released in cinemas on May 26 following the easing of restrictions on May 17 across England, while Down Under in Australia, screenings were available from June 3.

By the looks of things, those in Canada can choose (like their neighbours) to watch at the movies, or rent at home from June 4. While the WarnerBros website has yet to confirm where, we imagine this will include the usual suspects like Amazon and Google Play Store.