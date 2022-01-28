How to watch The Afterparty online and stream the new Apple TV Plus from anywhere

From the comic brains behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street comes this highly entertaining murder mystery whose comedy cast will tickle your funny bone…to death! It looks like a lot of fun, and we explain below how to watch The Afterparty online with a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

Premiere date: Friday, January 28 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Ike Barinholtz.

The 8-part series kicks off when obnoxious megastar Xavier (Dave Franco) plummets to his death from his clifftop mansion while hosting an epic high school reunion. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) arrives to question the guests - all of whom recall events leading up to the murder in uniquely varied ways.

As each episode explores a different character’s perspective, it accords with a genre that reflects their personality. Chelsea (Broad City’s Ilana Glazer) remembers the evening in the fashion of a paranoid thriller. Brett (Blockers’ star Barinholtz) sees himself as the kick-ass hero of his own action movie, while musical theatre lover Yasper (Ben Schwartz) repeatedly bursts into song and dance.

It’s an electric lineup that guarantees lots of laughs, in addition to clever twists and action-packed thrills. So, keep reading below as we break down how to watch The Afterparty online and stream all 8-episodes when you subscribe to Apple TV Plus.

How to watch The Afterparty online from anywhere

The first three episodes of this highly anticipated whodunit become available worldwide on Apple TV Plus from Friday, January 28. There are 8 episodes in total, with the remaining 5 arriving on the platform weekly at around 12am PT / 3am ET every Friday. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, the service will currently set you back $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month, making the Apple TV Plus cost incredibly affordable. Better still, you'll be able to benefit from a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial if you're new to the service.

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is the iPhone maker's very own exclusive streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which, somewhat unsurprisingly, is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively tiny library of films and shows to get stuck into – just over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson.

Of course, the service's breakout hit has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso, following the titular American football coach hired to manage a Premier League football team. It's earned an army of fans and a impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace. Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Dystopian thriller TV series Severance, starring Community's Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette, will offer a darkly comic twist on achieving work-life balance when it arrives on the platform on February 18, while on March 11 Samuel L. Jackson takes the lead in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, playing the dementia-addled Ptolemy whose young caregiver discovers a potential treatment to recover his memories.

And finally, due to be released "sometime in 2022" is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon , which promises a 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

