How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online: stream the new HBO Max movie today

When King James finds himself trapped in an evil AI's Serververse - his only hope of returning to the real world hinging on a game against a formidable squad of digitally enhanced basketball stars - he knows exactly who to summon. Unfortunately, Superman, Gandalf, King Kong and the Iron Giant are sidelined, which means it's up to Bugs Bunny and his hopeless gang of Looney Tunes to step up. Here's how to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy with a HBO Max subscription, and further details of its release across the globe.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online Release date: July 16, 2021 Director: Malcolm D. Lee Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Zendaya Run time: 2 hours Rating: PG Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

It's Tune Squad vs Goon Squad in this standalone sequel to the 1996 comedy caper. It's part animated, part live action and 100% outrageous, a family disagreement escalating wildly, with rogue AI Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) kidnapping LeBron's son before forcing the king to play ball to get him back.

But who needs terrifying opponents when you've got teammates like Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam and Tweety?

Trading isn't an option, so LeBron's going to have to work with what he's got, though it's not all bad, thanks to Lola Bunny and Granny.

Featuring cameos from Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul and one particularly special guest, Space Jam: A New Legacy looks like a worthy follow-up to the original. Here's how to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online, streaming on HBO Max until August 15.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online in the US

There’s only one place to watch the Warner Bros. slate of 2021 movies online, and that’s on HBO Max. On Friday, July 16, Space Jam: A New Legacy will be the latest title to get an online, day and date release alongside the film's theatrical debut. And, as with previous Warner Bros. films, it’s available to stream from 12.01am PT / 03.01am ET that day, for a duration of 31 days, before being removed from the platform until the end of its theatrical run. There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99. However, if you want to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online and upcoming WB releases like The Suicide Squad on August 6, you’ll need to shell up for the $14.99 option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t available on the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter. The $14.99 fee may seem steep. But, in addition to instant access to crowd-pleasing fare like Space Jam: A New Legacy, you get over 10,000 hours of prime content: titles from the Warner Bros. archive and its subsidiary companies (New Line Cinema, for example), Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and – the clue's in the name – every iconic HBO series ever made. Then there’s all 10 seasons of Friends, addictive HBO Max Originals, and so much more. Of course, if theaters are open again where you are, you might fancy supporting your local and seeing Space Jam: A New Legacy on the big screen for a change.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy across the rest of the world

This live action/animated spectacular will be rolled out to cinemas across the world – where it’s been deemed safe to do so, anyway. In Canada, Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available in theaters on July 16, the same day as it’s released in the US. That's also when it reaches UK audiences, though it lands in Australia a day earlier, on July 15.

At the moment, there’s no confirmation of whether Space Jam: A New Legacy has been procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Warner Brothers films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for Space Jam: A New Legacy.