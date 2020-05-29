How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog: stream the new movie online anywhere

This live-action movie based on Sega's global blockbuster video game franchise was going great guns at the box office until the Covid-19 crisis forced cinema closures all over the world earlier this year. As a result, just mere weeks after hitting theatres, it got an early home streaming release - and it's still available for you to enjoy in your living room right now. Here's how to watch Sonic the Hedgehog online no matter where you are in the world - whether you want to buy or rent it, we've got all the details you need in our guide below.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Jeff Fowler Cast: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter Run time: 100 minutes Rating: PG

Having suffered wide derision when its first trailer was released, forcing the movie's animators to completely redesign the lead character, Sonic The Hedgehog went on to become one of 2020's biggest hits so far.

The film follows the iconic video game hero who has served as mascot for the Japanese gaming brand Sega for the last 30 years.

Embracing his life on Earth, the wise-cracking lightning-footed blue blur finds his world turned upside down when he knocks out an electrical power grid, sparking a battle between himself and Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Read on and we'll explain how to watch Sonic The Hedgehog online from anywhere.

When a taste of home may be just what the doctor ordered, it's always nice to be able to tune in to your home streaming services - but this isn't always possible from abroad, due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's a remedy. Downloading a VPN lets you to watch movies like Sonic The Hedgehog and much more no matter where you are in the world. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows anywhere.

Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You'll then be able to easily watch Sonic The Hedgehog from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog: online streaming options in the US

Streaming Sonic The Hedgehog online in the US is easy and it's available to watch on a large number of services right now. The most familiar option for many will be Amazon Prime Video, which lets you purchase Sonic The Hedgehog in HD or 4K for $19.99 - or rent it from $3.99. Buying it means you get to keep the film to watch at home as much as you like, for not much more than the price of a cinema ticket. Rentals give you 30 days to start watching the movie, and 48 hours to finish it once you've pressed play. You don't have to be a Prime subscriber to buy movies outright on Prime Video, but members do benefit from a load of free content and can binge-watch shows like The Americans, Jamestown and Downton Abbey for free - there's even a FREE 30-day trial to let you check out Amazon's premium tier. If you want to watch Sonic The Hedgehog in 4K HDR, then you should head to iTunes which is also offering the film in Ultra HD to buy or rent.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog online: UK streaming options

It's been possible to download and keep Sonic The Hedgehog online in the UK from April 27 through any number of streaming services, but you may feel most at home with Amazon Prime Video, where it's currently £13.99 to buy in HD - or £4.49 to rent. Or it's iTunes once more to grab it in 4K. And likewise, while the film doesn't come as part of the free Prime Video catalogue, there's plenty of great stuff that does - everything from Mr. Robot, Star Trek: Picard, and Justice League to Paddington 2 - so grab a FREE 1-month Prime trial and check it out.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog online in Australia

Sonic the Hedgehog is available to buy or rent in Australia as in other countries around the world. iTunes will set you back $6.99 to rent or $24.99 to buy - both options being 4K-ready and coming with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog online: stream the new 2020 movie in Canada

It's good news for movie fans in Canada as Sonic was rush released to iTunes in the country and is available to experience with 4K and Dolby Vision - costing $24.99 to buy or $4.99 to rent.