How to watch Schmigadoon! online: stream the new Apple TV Plus series

Schmigadoon! is the word tripping off our tongues right now, the title of a new 6-part musical parody on Apple TV Plus. Starring Keegan-Michael Key and long-time SNL cast member Cecily Strong, it’s an affectionate throwback to the Golden Age of musical theatre, given a modern twist and featuring an excellent ensemble of comedy actors. Below we’ll explain how to watch Schmigadoon online now when you subscribe to Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Schmigadoon! online Premiere date: Friday, July 16 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose. Watch now: stream Schmigadoon! on Apple TV Plus for $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month.

Loosely based on the 1947 musical Brigadoon, writing duo Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio have adapted the original’s premise about two American tourists encountering an enchanted Scottish village, focusing instead on bickering couple Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key).

On a backpacking trip designed to salvage their relationship, they stumble upon a magical town called Schmigadoon. This pastoral locale and its provincial inhabitants – ready to form a chorus line at every opportunity – are torn straight from the pages of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, and the confounded couple find themselves trapped in this high-kicking hellscape, unable to leave until they’ve found true love.

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld (The Adams Family, Men in Black) and executive produced by Lorne Michaels (30 Rock), Schmigadoon! combines the epic romance of Broadway musicals like Carousel with an ironic, modern sensibility. It’s populated by a talented crop of actors too, including Portlandia’s Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Tony award-nominee Ariana DeBose, and Aaron Tveit as bad-boy Danny Bailey (Les Misérables), in addition to guest appearances from Martin Short and the brilliantly funny Jane Krakowski.

So, get ready to croon along to some show tunes as we break down how to watch Schmigadoon! online from anywhere now.

Prepare yourself for equal helpings of hilarity and high-kicking spectacle as musical comedy Schmigadoon! arrives exclusively on Apple TV Plus. There are 6 episodes in total, with the first two ready to stream on July 16, and subsequent episodes made available weekly every Friday. Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is the iPhone maker's very own exclusive streaming service. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, the service currently costs $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month. You can sign up and watch Apple TV+ content through Apple’s TV app, which, somewhat unsurprisingly, is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV+ on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively tiny library of films and shows to get stuck into – 60 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The service's launch calling card was The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, which was complemented by See - an epic sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, as well as M. Night Shyamalan’s horror series, Servant.

The service's surprise big breakout show so far has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso, which follows an American football coach hired to coach a Premier League football team, which has earned an army of fans and a sizeable amount of gongs during this year's awards season.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace - alongside incoming second seasons of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

The Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, promises a 'large-scale Western' that stars big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The Shrink Next Door, meanwhile, is a new comedy series based on the 2019 podcast of the same name, that is set to bring together Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, while Foundation is a much-anticipated sci-fi series based on the books by Isaac Asimov, and starring Chernobyl's Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

