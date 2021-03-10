How to watch Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: stream online free and anywhere today

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey is all anyone's talking about right now, but if you missed the royal TV bombshell, know that the primetime special is available to stream on-demand all over the world. Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Harry and Meghan interview on Oprah wherever you are today - including how to get a free online stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and more.

We've been building towards this moment since November 2016, when Prince Harry issued a statement calling out the abuse, harassment and racially motivated smears his then-girlfriend had been subjected to on a daily basis in the British tabloid press.

The obvious comparison is to the ordeal faced by Princess Diana, Harry's mother, who lost her life in a car crash while attempting to flee from the paparazzi. What's especially controversial is much of the backbiting and anti-Meghan sentiment can allegedly be traced back to Kensington Palace, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who to put it mildly, are not on good terms with Harry and Meghan.

The Buckingham Palace machine knew something big was coming and looked to get ahead of the game, renewing bullying claims against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ahead of the regal TV tell-all. But now that the Oprah interview has aired complete with shocking allegations of its own, the two factions are embroiled in all-out warfare - much to the delight of gossip fans everywhere, of course!

It's the TV event of the year and no subject is off-limits, so read on as we explain how to watch the Harry and Meghan interview on Oprah online - stream it FREE on-demand from all over the world right now.

How to watch Harry and Meghan Oprah interview from outside your country

Below, you'll find details of how to watch Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview online FREE and on TV in a number of places around the world - including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

But unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: stream FREE online in the US now

In the US, CBS is the place to watch the Harry and Meghan interview on Oprah now that it's aired on the network - in fact, anyone in the US can watch it 100% free on the CBS website right now! You don't even need an account or have to log-in - just hit the big 'Watch Now' button and the TV event of the year will start streaming in all its gossip-y glory without you paying a penny or handing over a single personal detail. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can also get a CBS stream wherever they are - all that's needed is a reliable VPN. Here's how that works in more detail.

How to watch the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview in the UK: stream online for FREE

ITV snapped up the rights to the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview in the UK, and anyone in the country can watch it on-demand for free right now. Having aired on Monday, March 8, the Oprah with Meghan and Harry interview is now available to watch at your convenience via ITV Hub – the network’s completely FREE online and TV streaming service. The platform is also full of high-quality drama of a different kind, including Quiz, Broadchurch, and the David Tennant-starring Des – but you should hold a valid TV license to use it. The Harry and Meghan interview is an ITV exclusive in the UK, so if you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to tune in unless you download a VPN. We've explained how you can do this above - and this is also how to tune in to live Oprah coverage in the UK, if you're a US resident abroad.

How to watch the Harry and Meghan interview: stream Oprah free online in Canada

Terrestrial Canadian TV network Global TV aired the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview on Sunday, March 7 in time with the US. The broadcaster offers a slick online streaming platform, which means you can get the interview on catch-up right now absolutely FREE. Not in Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in the country and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: stream online in Australia

In Australia, it was possible to watch the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview on Network 10 just hours after it aired in the US. Better still, the free-to air station offers its own slick streaming platform 10 Play on a range of popular devices, so you can also watch it on-demand if you miss the live broadcast. If you're currently out of the country but want to catch your native Harry and Meghan interview coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN to connect.

How to watch the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview free online in New Zealand