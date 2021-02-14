How to watch La La Land online: stream the Ryan Gosling movie from anywhere

Sparks fly in Los Angeles as struggling jazz musician Seb Wilder (Ryan Gosling) and aspiring actress and playwright Mia Dolan (Emma Stone) find solace, inspiration and romance when they're least expecting it, just as the Hollywood hills are closing in over them, the dream factory swallowing theirs up whole. Read on as we explain how to watch La La Land online and stream the movie wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch La La Land online Release date: 2016 Director: Damien Chazelle Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Rosemarie DeWitt, John Legend, J. K. Simmons Run time: 2 hr 8 mins Rating: PG-13 Is it on Netflix? Yes, it's on Netflix in Canada, Australia and the UK US stream: get it on Amazon Prime Video Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Seb and Mia drive each other off the road, then up the wall, then, recognizing a part of themselves in one another - eventually at least, these things can take time! - upwards and onwards, their picture book, singing, dancing, twirling, romance breathing a new fire and a fresh urgency into the grand dreams they'd almost given up on.

But they soon realize that ambition and success can take their toll, especially if the two of them aren't always moving at the same speed... and, you know, when parents get involved. Encouragement, though well-meaning, doesn't always have the desired effect, and the love that once inspired them slowly begins to suffocate under its own weight.

Hollywood romances don't always have a happy ending after all. Or do they? If Ryan Gosling can dance as well he broods, then surely anything's possible?

One of the best-received musicals of recent times, La La Land picked up rave reviews pretty much across the board, as well as countless awards - but infamously not the Academy Award for Best Picture. Here's how to watch La La Land online, no matter where you are right now.

Don't miss: how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch La La Land from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re out of your country of residence for whatever reason, then geo-blocks will prevent you from connecting to your streaming services and content back home.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. Downloading a VPN will let you to change your IP address to that of any country in the world: meaning you can access your preferred VOD platform online from anywhere – just like you would in your own living room.

Use a VPN to watch La La Land online from anywhere

How to watch La La Land online in the US

Related: How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online

How to watch La La Land online in Canada: stream on Netflix

It's good news for Netflix subscribers in Canada, as La La Land is one of the many great movies including by the essential streaming service in the Great White North, with prices starting at CA$9.99 per month. You can find the movie here - although if you're out of the country, you might find yourself restricted by a geo-block, as only select Netflix regions offer the film. Where that's the case, Canadians abroad needn't miss out - just download a VPN, redirect your IP address to your country of residence, and then you'll be privy again to all the streaming services and content you pay for back home.

How to watch La La Land online and stream the movie on Netflix in the UK

Things couldn't be easier in the UK, as La La Land is available to watch on Netflix. A subscription to the streamer starts at £5.99 a month. However, regional restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your account or Netflix region from abroad - and not every Netflix region features the same content as the UK. So if you're not in the UK right now and want to stream La La Land, consider purchasing a VPN. Not only will you be able to watch your favorite films away from home, but VPNs help protect your online information too.

Don't miss: how to get a Premier League live stream

Is La La Land on Netflix? Watch the movie on Netflix Australia today

Hopeless romantics Down Under will also find their fix of La La Land on Netflix. A basic membership costs AU$10.99, and offers one standard definition stream. If you're not in Australia right now, you'll need to download a VPN to access Netflix's Australia library, which means you'll be able to watch your favorite movies and TV shows wherever you go.