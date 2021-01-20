Where to watch US presidential inauguration in SA

US President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday, January 20 and South Africa will not be left out of the moment. Biden will make history in being the oldest person to take the oath.

The official @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS and @VP Twitter accounts, which are used by government officials in the current administration rather than an individual, will be transferred to President-elect Joe Biden once he is officially inaugurated.

The followers of these current accounts, however, will not be included. Previously, when Barack Obama's accounts were transferred to Donal Trump, the followers remained.

The follower reset has been met with contention by Biden's team.

Twitter argues that the reset allows users to choose whether or not they want to follow the new accounts.

To watch the full inauguration, build up and backstories, here are your choices:

Where to watch the inauguration

BBC World News (DStv 400)

BBC World News (DStv 400), has the below US Inauguration Special Broadcasts planned for the day, as well as live coverage from the Inauguration ceremony itself:

BBC World News: US Inauguration Special

Yalda Hakim presents live coverage on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the President of the United States of America. Watch it from 14:00 to 15:00.

BBC World News: US Inauguration Special

Matthew Amroliwala presents live coverage on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the President of the United States of America. Watch it from 15:00 – 16:00.

BBC World News Inauguration Special

Katty Kay in Washington and Matthew Amroliwala in London present live coverage on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the President of the United States of America. Watch it from 16:00 – 17:00

BBC World News Inauguration Special

Live build up from Washington of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Presented by Katty Kay. Watch it from 17:00 – 18:00

President Biden: The Inauguration

Live build up and coverage from Washington of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Presented by Katty Kay. Watch it from 18:00 – 20:30.

BBC World News Inauguration Special

Ros Atkins presents coverage of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Watch it from 20:30 – 21:00.

BBC World News Inauguration Special

Ros Atkins presents coverage of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Watch it from 21:00 – 22:00.

BBC World News Inauguration Special

Ros Atkins presents coverage of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Watch it from 22:00 – 22:30.

eNCA (DStv 403)

DStv customers can also watch the US Presidential Election live on eNCA (DStv 403). The channel will broadcast special inserts throughout the day as well as after the event.

Newzroom Afrika (DStv 404)

Newzroom Afrika (DStv 404) will provide round-the-clock coverage from the morning of Wednesday, 20 January to the conclusion of the inauguration that evening. The channel will offer previews, scene-setters, analyses as well as a look back at the Trump Presidency.

In addition, there will be Biden/Trump stories broadcast throughout day within the channel’s news bulletins, as well as packages screened during every show.

Below is the Newzroom Afrika’s line-up for the day:

AM Report

Watch it from 06:00 to 09:00

Newsfeed with XoliMngambi

Watch it from 09:00 to 12:00

Daytime Update

Watch it from 12:00 to 15:00

Newsfeed with Stephen Grootes

Watch it from 15:00 to 17:00

The Pulse

Watch it from 17:00 to 18:00

News@Prime with Cathy Mohlahlana

Watch it from 18:00 to 21:00