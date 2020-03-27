How to watch Bloodshot: stream the movie online anywhere

You could be forgiven for wanting a little bit of escapism these days, and if superhero movies are your thing, then there's one early VoD release in particular you should check out. Here's how to watch Bloodshot online - stream the movie online from anywhere with the help of our guide.

Bloodshot cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: David S. F. Wilson Cast: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce Run time: 109 minutes Rating (US/UK): PG-13 / 15

Following in the footsteps of Marvel and DC, Bloodshot is the first instalment in the shared Valiant Comics cinematic universe. Just like you can now watch Marvel movies in order, the hope is that one day Valiant Comics fans will be able to do the same.

It stars Vin Diesel as marine Ray Garrison, who was murdered alongside his wife, Gina, by a group of mercenaries led by Martin Axe (Tony Kebbell). Garrison gets brought back from the dead by scientists and is quickly transformed into the superhuman, biotech-enhanced killing machine comic book lovers know as Bloodshot. After his memory returns and he remembers his dead wife, he embarks on a revenge mission and...that's all you should know before watching Bloodshot, lest anything be spoiled for you.

It's a big name feature directorial debut for David S. F. Wilson, who had a $45m budget to play with - only for the film to suffer at the box office due to the coronavirus pandemic. To mitigate this, Bloodshot has been released for on-demand streaming early, so while the film has received a mixed critical reception, you can form your own opinion from the comfort of your sofa. With that in mind, here's how to watch Bloodshot online and stream the new Vin Diesel movie wherever you are.

How to watch Bloodshot from outside your country

Superhero movies can be a great source of distraction during these difficult times, but while many (if not most) of us will be self-isolating in line with government guidance, some people may still find themselves abroad for any number of reasons. - in which case, a taste of home comforts may be just what you need. Unfortunately, when it comes to watching your usual streaming services from abroad, this isn't always possible due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch Bloodshot and load more other movies online, no matter where you are in the world. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows anywhere.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, but we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Bloodshot online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bloodshot: online streaming options in the US

Watching Bloodshot online in the US is easy and it's available on a large number of services. Of these, the one you might find easiest to use based on familiarity is Amazon Prime Video, where you can buy Bloodshot in HD for $19.99. This means you'll own the movie outright and can watch Bloodshot whenever you want, as many times as you want. If $20 sounds like a lot, just remember how much a ticket would cost at your local movie theater, were it to be open. Regardless of the current coronavirus pandemic, the benefits of home streaming over going out are too many to count - saving money on overpriced popcorn and being able to pause the movie to grab another White Claw whenever you like being two of our favorites. Nope, it's not free like so much content is for Prime subscribers, but that's to be expected for such a new release. However, if you're looking to bolster your streaming arsenal in general, know that Prime subscribers can binge-watch shows like The Americans, Jamestown and Downton Abbey for free with their membership - and there's even a FREE 30-day trial to let you check out Amazon's premium tier. If you want to watch Bloodshot in 4K HDR, then you can try out Fandango Now, where it's priced at $19.99. Or if you're not familiar with that service and prefer something you already know, iTunes is also offering it in Ultra HD. And remember that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Bloodshot just as if you were at home.

How to watch Bloodshot online: UK streaming options

You can watch Bloodshot online in the UK through a handful of streaming services, but the one you're most like to be familiar with is Amazon Prime Video, where it's priced at £13.99 to buy in HD or just £9.99 in SD - that means you can watch it whenever you want, as many times as you want. No, the film doesn't come as part of the free Prime Video catalogue - but plenty of great stuff does, including geek-tastic TV shows like Mr. Robot, Star Trek: Picard, and Justice League. Grab a FREE 1-month Prime trial and check it out. Those with 4K ambitions for watching Bloodshot will find that iTunes is the best port of call, where it costs £13.99. And if you're currently stuck in or out of the UK, remember you can access all the normal services and content you would at home by using a VPN.

How to watch Bloodshot online: stream the movie in Canada

A number of popular streaming services are available to watch Bloodshot online in Canada. The most easily accessible for many may be YouTube, which will let you stream Bloodshot in HD from the comfort of your home for CA$24.99. Those after an Ultra HD superhero experience should check out iTunes, which is the lone place to watch Bloodshot in 4K - pricing is the same at $24.99, so there's really no reason not to. If you find yourself in Canada and want to watch Bloodshot online as you would at home, you can do so by using a VPN.

Can I watch Bloodshot online in Australia?

It doesn't appear to be yet possible to watch Bloodshot on-demand or stream the new Vin Diesel movie Down Under, as it was still scheduled to be running in cinemas. However, the continent has recently accelerated its Covid-19 lockdown and most cinema chains are now closed, so it could be launched for on a VoD basis any time now. Anyone stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch Bloodshot online like they would in the US, UK, or Canada can just use a VPN to point themselves back home and stream the movie via Prime Video or whatever other service they choose.