How to watch Black is King online and stream Beyonce's new visual album today

There are new releases - and then there are new releases from Beyonce. The latter demands that you to cancel your plans and set aside an appropriate amount of time to take in the latest work of the cultural icon, of which 2020 release Black is King is the most recent. It's a visual album that's both a reimagining of 2019's Lion King live-action film and a companion to the studio album that accompanied it - Bey's very own The Gift. Black is King showcases a star truly at the height of her powers, so read on as we explain how to watch Black is King online and stream the latest Disney Plus exclusive right now.

Watch Beyonce's Black is King Black is King is exclusive to Disney Plus, where it's available globally from Friday, July 31. Stream it today by grabbing a Disney Plus subscription - it's super cheap, offers loads of great content, and it has a couple of awesome deals currently available. Head on over now or read on to find out more.

Despite Beyonce's global superstar status, not much is known about Black is King beyond a few cast reveals. These are pretty darn exciting, though, as the visual album stars not only the Queen, but also her former Destiny's Child partner-in-crime Kelly Rowland, husband Jay-Z, and frequent collaborator Pharrel Williams. That's in addition to featuring Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, and Tina Knowles Lawson.

So, banging tunes would seem to be a given - but less is known about the film's narrative. However, promotional releases do give us a rough idea of what to expect, telling us that Black is King “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns” and celebrates "the beauty of tradition and black excellence".

Filming took over a year across multiple locations, including South Africa, west Africa, Belgium, Los Angeles, New York and London, so it certainly sounds like it's going to be quite the spectacle. And as well as being released on July 31 for streaming on Disney Plus, it will also be aired in Africa the following day (Saturday, August 1) on M-Net and Canal+ Afrique.

Yep, this 100% falls into the 'can't miss' category of what to watch this weekend, so let's get to the nitty-gritty already. Follow our guide below as we explain where to watch Black is King online and stream Beyonce's new movie today. If you're short on time right now, here's a hint: get yourself a Disney Plus subscription and that's the hard work done.

How to watch Black is King online: stream the new Beyonce movie on Disney Plus

