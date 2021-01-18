How to start a Spotify Group Session

In May 2020, Spotify introduced a nifty feature that would allow music lovers across the world to share the experience with friends and family no matter how far apart they were.

'Group Sessions' for Spotify Premium members allowed users to start virtual listening parties for up to five people allowing everyone to listen to music together simultaneously, and everyone invited can control what plays – no bystanders here.

The feature launched in its beta phase quite a while ago and although Spotify said its launch would be "worldwide" – it's only now available in South Africa.

Another new innovation the streaming platform added to Group Session is the ability for users to listen to the same podcast or playlist simultaneously as well, bringing the world together while the virus forces us to be apart.

Groups of two to five people can use this feature at once by sharing a “join” link via messaging apps or social media with each other.

I’m playing DJ on @SpotifySA at 4pm; listen in. Open to the first 5 people. @nthabi_sbk Click here: https://t.co/ApzauYcW4iJanuary 13, 2021

How to start a Group Session

In order to exit the session, tap leave session or end session, depending on whether you joined or created the group. The feature is still in its beta phase and is subject to change.