How to get ready for Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday come around every year, and every year most of us either miss out on what we wanted to get at a decent deal or panic buy things we don't need.

While it's not necessary to indulge this crazy annual event if you don't want to, if you have your eye on some products it is always a great time to look for a deal and save yourself some money.

In the US Black Friday might be about stampeding into a physical store but South Africa has adapted for the modern age. Although supposedly different to Cyber Monday, most big retailers have deals online from the beginning of the week of Black Friday anyways.

Here are our best tips on how to avoid the shopping migraine while maximising your chances of getting everything you wanted.

Keep your eyes on social media

Stores, especially big online retailers, start promoting their deals well before the week of Black Friday.

As a result, it's a good idea to keep an eye on their social media accounts to find out when exactly they will be putting up their sales and possibly glimpse some sneak previews that others might miss.

Another good idea is to sign up for store newsletters. Usually this would just be a trap to tempt you into buying on smaller deals but as long as you can stay strong and ignore all the pings for smaller savings, it will pay off when the big day(s) come around.

However, the best idea if you're looking for tech, is keeping an eye on our page as we troll the sites for the best deals on the day for you.

Make a list of your favourite stores

This is key as it's the only way you'll be able to keep track of where you'd like to go shopping once the countdown hits 0:00.

Make a list of all the retailers you've got your eye on and then under each, create your wishlist. This will keep you focused on what it is you're looking for as distractions can lead to the things you really want being sold our before you can add them to your cart.

This may also help keep you in budget. Even though Black Friday is meant to be about deals, it's also likely to be the day you spend then most all year.

Start packing that cart

This one is a bit sneaky and sometimes fails but worth a shot if you're really invested. You can start putting items into your cart before the actual day and hope that the website applies the discount to the items you have in your basket.

You may also get an abandoned basket discount if you leave it for just a few hours which is a nice bonus on top of the other savings.

Have your details at the ready

There is always a risk on these busy days that you did everything right but the website crashed because it was overwhelmed by all the other shoppers. While there isn't much you can do about it, being prepared with your banking or card details already saved to a specific retailers page means you are cutting down on time as the website fills up.