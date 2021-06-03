Horizon Forbidden West features a 60fps mode – but only on PS5

Guerrilla Games is holding a new round of interviews for its upcoming blockbuster, Horizon Forbidden West. And while the game looked absolutely gorgeous and graphically detailed in a recent 14 minute gameplay demo showcasing the PS5 version, there are lingering questions about differences in the game for each console, as it'll also be available on PS4.

In an interview with French YouTube content creator Julien Chièze, Guerrilla Games confirmed that the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West will feature a 60fps mode, double the frame rate of the original PS4 game and the recent gameplay footage. It's not clear at this time what visual cutbacks (lower resolution, for example) will be required to achieve this frame rate, though.

The PS5 version will feature other improvements such as 3D audio, as well as DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, allowing players to feel unique sensations like the tension when drawing back a bow.

Going hands-on with robot velociraptors

Horizon Forbidden West doesn't currently have a release date; however, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has stated that the team is on track to release the game at some point in Holiday 2021. It's not set in stone though and the game could see a last-minute delay into early 2022, so we'll have to wait and see just how things pan out.

The next God of War has been delayed into 2022, with the team at Sony Santa Monica studio needing more time due to the demands of performance capture while the world continues to struggle with the effects of a global pandemic. This God of War game is also a cross-generation title and will be shipping on PS4 as well as PS5.