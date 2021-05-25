Honor 50 release date, price, news and leaks

The Honor 50 could be one of the best mid-range phones of the year, and it’s expected to land very soon.

We haven’t been overly excited about Honor phones lately, as along with Huawei the company was banned from accessing Google Mobile Services, including the likes of Google Maps and the Google Play Store. But Honor is no longer owned by Huawei, and we’re almost certain the Honor 50 will have full access to everything Google.

That’s big news, as a few years ago – before the ban - Honor was behind some of the best mid-range Android phones, so there’s every reason to think the Honor 50 could be one of the best of 2021.

We don’t know a huge amount about the phone yet, but some things have been rumored, and Honor has even confirmed one or two details. You’ll find all the news and rumors below then, along with information on the likely release date and price.

And make sure to check back soon, because we’ll be updating this article whenever we hear anything new about the Honor 50.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next upper mid-range phone from Honor

The next upper mid-range phone from Honor When is it out? Probably June

Probably June How much will it cost? We're not sure

Honor has confirmed that more information about the Honor 50 will be available in June. It’s not clear from the wording whether a full announcement will come in June though or whether the phone will just be teased.

However, given that a previous leak pointed to a May release date, we’d think a full announcement in June is likely.

Similarly, we’ve also heard that the Honor 50 could land in ‘spring’, which would mean by the end of May. Clearly May isn’t happening, but with multiple earlier rumors pointing to May, June would make sense, as that’s not long after. That said, one other leak pointed to a July announcement, so we’re not certain the phone will land in June.

As for the price, there’s no news there. For reference its predecessor the Honor 30 started at 2,999 Chinese yuan (roughly $425 / £340 / AU$670), so we may see a similar price here, but we’re really not sure.

It’s worth noting though that we’re also not sure how wide a launch the Honor 50 will get. But due to repeated use of the word ‘global’ in a press release, and the Honor Global Twitter account tweeting about it, we’d think it’s likely to be available in a lot of places.

The Honor 30 (above) was the previous model in the range, as there's no Honor 40 (Image credit: Honor)

News and leaks

One thing that we know for sure about the Honor 50 is that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, as the company has confirmed as much.

That’s upper mid-range, so don’t expect flagship power, but it does at least support 5G. There’s also a chance some models (perhaps an Honor 50 Pro or Honor 50 Pro Plus) will use a different chipset, as multiple other sources have pointed to the Snapdragon 888 (which is a flagship chipset) in at least one model.

Another big thing that’s more or less confirmed is that the Honor 50 range will have access to Google Mobile Services – meaning the Google Play Store and apps like Google Maps and YouTube. The company said as much in a tweet, but that tweet has since been deleted.

(Image credit: Zealer / Weibo)

As for leaks and rumors, a Weibo user going by the name of Zealer has shared the above render of the Honor 50 in blue. It’s not clear where they got this from, but it shows a shiny – likely glass – back, with a big camera block housing two large circles.

The design is reminiscent of the rumored Huawei P50 design, and you can see there’s a single large lens in one of the circles, and two smaller ones in the other. The square-shaped one is likely a periscope zoom, while the other smaller lens we’d guess is ultra-wide.

Similar images, including one in yellow, have popped up elsewhere, but none of them show the front of the phone. We’ve also seen an earlier leaked image (below) which again shows those big circles.

(Image credit: GSMArena / Honor)

The same source also shared a sketch showing some sort of lens attachment. It’s not clear what this is for, but perhaps it would add extra functionality to the main camera, such as allowing it to optically zoom.

Chinese site CNMO meanwhile claims to have found information on the Honor 50 Pro Plus, saying that it will have a 6.79-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+.

Apparently it will also have a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, an 8MP telephoto, and a time-of-flight sensor for judging depth. On the front there’s apparently both 32MP and 8MP cameras, and there’s said to be a 4,400mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Finally, a certification listing spotted by MyFixGuide suggests that the Honor 50 will support 66W charging, while the Honor 50 Pro Plus will support 100W charging. This though is at odds with the leak above, so we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt.